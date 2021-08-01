ROCK SPRINGS — The Community Fine Arts Center will present songwriter and musician Rupert Wates in a free performance on at 7 p.m. Aug. 11 at White Mountain Library in collaboration with the Sweetwater County Library System.
This concert is part of a nationwide tour which Wates averages 120 live shows each year, including every state in the United States, as well as in Canada and Europe.
“He was one of Downtown Rock Springs’ Brown Bag Concert artists earlier this summer, leaving many of us wanting to hear more of his music,” Debora Soule, Community Fine Arts Center director said in a press release.
Wates was born in London, U.K., and has been based in the U.S. since 2007. He signed a publishing deal with Eaton Music in London in 1994 and has been a full-time songwriter ever since. His music is an eclectic mix of acoustic, melodic art/folk, with flavors of jazz, vaudeville and cabaret.
His musical talents have been recognized with more than 50 songwriting and performing awards. In 2018 he performed as a Finalist in the Kerrville New Song Folk Contest in Texas, and an Emerging Artist at Falcon Ridge Folk Festival in Hillsdale, New York. More than 25 of his songs have been covered by other artists, including two full length tribute albums to his material recorded by independent artists in Nashville and Los Angeles.
He has released 10 solo albums, tracks from which have been played on radio worldwide.
The White Mountain Library is located at 2935 Sweetwater Drive in Rock Springs. The center’s gallery is free and open to the public at 400 C Street in Rock Springs and is a department of the Sweetwater County Library System. Hours at the center are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.