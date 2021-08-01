PINEDALE — Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series continues beginning at 5 p.m. Aug. 6 with West Virginia singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Sierra Ferrell. Austin’s cosmic country 4-piece The Lonesome Heroes will open the show, which takes place at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale. All shows are free to the public.
SIERRA FERRELL
With her spellbinding voice and time-bending sensibilities, Sierra Ferrell makes music that's as fantastically vagabond as the artist herself. Growing up in small-town West Virginia, the singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist left home in her early 20s to journey across the country with a troupe of nomadic musicians, playing everywhere from truck stops to alleyways to freight-train boxcars speeding down the railroad tracks. After years of living in her van and busking on the streets of New Orleans and Seattle, she moved to Nashville and soon landed a deal with Rounder Records on the strength of her magnetic live show.
One of the most emerging names in the country, Ferrell will tour in support of her highly anticipated debut album for Rounder Records, “Long Timer Coming.” Co-produced by Stu Hibberd and 10-time Grammy Award-winner Gary Paczosa, “Long Time Coming” embodies a delicate eclecticism fitting for a musician who utterly defies categorization. Paczosa also produced Alison Krauss, Dolly Parton and Gillian Welch.
Ferrell recorded the album at Southern Ground and Minutia studios in Nashville.
"I want my music to be like my mind is — all over the place," Ferrell said in a press release. "I listen to everything from bluegrass to techno to goth metal, and it all inspires me in different ways that I try to incorporate into my songs and make people really feel something."
THE LONESOME HEROES
Austin’s Lonesome Heroes reside at the cosmic junction of indie rock and country. Led by frontman Rich Russell’s never-ending call of the road, the group has toured extensively behind two acclaimed albums across continents on both sides of the world, while never straying too far from their “Cosmic Americana” roots. The Lonesome Heroes draw as much from Seventies pop as they do from a potpourri of country rock.
The Soundcheck Summer Music Series is presented by The Pinedale Fine Arts Council with support from the Town of Pinedale, The Sublette County Recreation Board, The Pinedale Travel and Tourism Commission, The Wyoming Arts Council and The Wyoming Cultural Trust.
For the full Soundcheck lineup and more information visit www.soundcheckpinedale.com.