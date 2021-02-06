Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT 5 PM MST TODAY THROUGH 5 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County. * WHEN...From this evening to 5 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, including along Interstate 80. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&