ROCK SPRINGS -- The community is encouraged to save the date and get ready to cool down with a stout or lager while appreciating friendships, live entertainment and fresh air at the 15th annual Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews on 2-7 p.m. Aug. 21 in Bunning Park.
Organizers said preparations are underway to make this year’s festival the best one yet. Unlimited sampling will be available at Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews for one set price in advance -- $35 including admission. There will also be a VIP package available this year for $45 which includes exclusive admission to the park during the first hour of the event and a limited edition pint glass. Tickets will also be available online, in advance of this year’s event to save festival goers time and money.
More information on where to purchase advance tickets and music lineup will be released soon, according to a press release.
All proceeds will go to the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency for development efforts in the historic district. Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews is presented by Rocky Mountain Bank with support from Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Simplot, Sweetwater Join Travel and Tourism Board, Eric Phillips Attorney at Law, and All West Communication.