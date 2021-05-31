SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The Sweetwater County Library System announced a full slate of in-person programs for the summer.
“We are happy to be able to host in-person events again,” said Lindsey Travis, assistant library director. “Starting June 1, we will have weekly story times, toddler times, summer reading events, and more.”
The events are all part of the Level Up Summer Reading Challenge, a program that encourages children and people of all ages to read and learn throughout the summer when school is out. Community members can sign up at any of the libraries or visit sweetwaterlibraries.com and click on “Summer Reading Challenge” at the top of the page. Readers are encouraged to log their reading time throughout the summer for the chance to win prizes.
Organizers said along with logging reading, the library’s programs are another great way to keep kids learning throughout the summer.
For a complete list of summer activities, visit sweetwaterlibraries.com.