Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers. Windy. High 43F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 23F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.