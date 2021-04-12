ROCK SPRINGS – The story is timeless. Boy meets girl. Girl meets boy. They fall in love. Boy meets blood-thirsty plant, who both complicates and ultimately helps them demonstrate their love.
Rock Springs High School students and staff are putting on a production of the musical “Little Shop of Horrors” where they have been working on the proper balance of comedy and drama to make the audience laugh and care about the characters and the choices they make.
The production follows a nebbish flower shop worker whose fortune, good and bad, greatly influences the people around him, including his lovely co-worker Audrey, his boss and father figure Mr. Mushnik, and the many colorful visitors to the skid row store. The Broadway musical inspired the 1986 movie starring Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene, Steve Martin, and Levi Stubbs of the Four Tops, but even if you’ve seen the film, there’s more waiting for you at the RSHS auditorium. The Tiger production includes songs that weren’t included in the film along with their own unique staging. Director William Green said they’ve thrown in some surprises and carefully considered their interpretations.
FOR THE SAKE OF THE SHOW, SUPPORT EACH OTHER
During a costume parade on March 31, the director talked about his expectations with the high school cast. He said some “Little Shop” productions lean more campy with lots of shtick, but they need to know when to play things straight and sincere.
“We need these moments so we care at the end,” he said.
Green told students he expects a level of professionalism and has established expectations on stage and off. Doing any less doesn’t do them any favors when it comes to their hopes to continue their acting careers, according to the director.
Having worked professionally as a performer and as an Actors’ Equity member for decades, Green shared his own experiences, such as when his love interest in “Guys and Dolls” hated his guts, but they still had to fall in love in the audience’s eyes.
“When the music starts, leave it behind you,” he told his students. “This is the time that we have to come together.”
Assistant director Jake Webb said it has been really cool to work with Green, who brings his experience and energy into the room.
The teacher who is a RSHS graduate and has worked with productions at Western Wyoming Community College said he was pleased to be part of the musical and watch the students grow.
Webb cited the progress of the doo-wop girls, who act as the chorus and commentators in the musical, and how they worked together. For example, he said they spent time over vacation to practice together.
“I’m very proud of them, proud of the team,” Webb said.
INSIDER’S VIEW
There are multiple versions of the strange and interesting plant that is playfully nicknamed Audrey II. JP Sorensen is the puppeteer who brings the plant to life, often from the inside.
The freshman described the conditions in the larger puppets as very hot and pretty tight. He can see somewhat when the mouth is open, but usually the plant stays quiet and still.
“It is really dark,” Sorensen said.
He can hear the music, which is important such as when the plant takes center stage to share his perspective in the song “Get It.” Many cast members listed that song among their favorites.
Sorensen controls the plant’s tendrils and tongue while Green provides the voice.
His conditions get cramped, especially as the show progresses. Green said Sorensen’s surroundings are hell, but “it will be worth it.”
A MAN OF MANY ROLES
Gabriel Garcia doesn’t get much downtime during performances. In making noteworthy entrances and exits in the performance, he portrays eight different parts in “Little Shop of Horrors,” including the sadomasochistic dentist, Dr. Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., so he is busy with constant costume changes.
In addition to the dentist, he said he liked being the Life magazine editor, who has a fun accent and really old wig.
The senior thespian said limitations related to the coronavirus made this production more complicated, such as making it harder to spend time rehearsing outside the theater.
“There was a lot of effort put into this show, and it will be a lot of fun,” he said.
SUDDENLY SEYMOUR
Shane Meats said he shares some characteristics with the hero Seymour. He admitted he’s a big nerd, but Seymour is even more so with his super geeky obsessions. There are important differences, the freshman added, as he doesn’t collect plants or is driven to extreme solutions like Seymour is during the show.
Characters in “Little Shop of Horrors” progress through many transformations, literal and emotional, and Meats said he likes how Seymour starts off timid and grows into more of a man.
When it comes to his favorite moments in the musical, he said they include his tango in “Mushnik & Son,” his duet with the plant in “Get It” and “being with everyone and getting to connect.”
Meats said early practices with masks were limiting, as they covered their facial expressions, but they would be ready by showtime.
“It can be challenging, but I think we’re going to put on a great show,” he said.
AND THEN THERE’S AUDREY
Xeñia Crosby carries an extra load in the show as the sweet shop girl Audrey, who we first see with a low self-esteem and low expectations for relationships. Laboring under a platinum blonde wig and the responsibility for some of the more moving numbers like “Suddenly Seymour” and “Somewhere that’s Green,” she blossoms into something more.
Crosby, a senior, said she appreciates the multiple sides of her character.
“I admire her toughness,” she said. “She’s always trying to be there for others; always trying to help.”
The actress said everybody told her that Audrey is a tough girl from Brooklyn, but she also works to convey her softer, nurturing side, such as when she’s with Seymour or taking care of plants.
“She has a big heart,” Crosby said.
When asked why people should come see a production about a musical plant, she said “Little Shop of Horrors” has extra depth. Crosby said the show is about hope, following dreams, and finding good in the darkest moments.
“(And) it’s full of some pretty darn talented people.”