ROCK SPRINGS — Have you ever met a talking dog? Get ready to meet the funniest comedian on four legs, according to a press release. Todd Oliver's Funniest Night Of Your Life is presented by Rocky Mountain Power Foundation.
Irving, the talking dog, with help from his friend, Todd Oliver will perform a ventriloquist act at 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Broadway Theater, doors open at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $10 per person and are available for purchase at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, 603 South Main Street, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, 1897 Dewar Drive and at www.BroadwayRS.com. Seating is limited. Masks and social distancing are required.
According to the release if you ever wondered how a dog looks at life, this little home raised companion is going to give it to you straight from the dog’s mouth. He will not mince words, and if he does, it’s Todd’s fault anyway.
Oliver grew up loving dogs, ventriloquism, music and magic. As a young boy, he studied piano, guitar, voice, and a variety of arts. Along the way, he created some wooden headed characters and performed around the world. The audience will also meet a bunny named Alice and three birds, according to the release.
Oliver and his friends have been a feature on The Late Show with David Letterman, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, The Today Show, Walker Texas Ranger, and in 2012, they were in the top four finalists on America’s Got Talent.
A major draw for many years on Showboats in Branson Missouri, and Nashville Tennessee, as well as other major entertainment venues, Oliver is now touring, bringing his brand of clean family fun to towns across America.
For more information visit www.BroadwayRS.com or call 307-352-1434.