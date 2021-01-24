Todd Oliver's Funniest Night Of Your Life will perform a ventriloquist act at 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Broadway Theater, doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person and are available for purchase at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, 603 South Main Street, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, 1897 Dewar Drive and at www.BroadwayRS.com. Seating is limited. Masks and social distancing are required.