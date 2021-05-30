Actor, comedian and singer Wayne Brady poses for a portrait at the Park Hyatt Hotel in New York on May 19, 2021, to promote his new spoken word track, “A Piece by the Angriest Black Man in America (or, How I Learned to Forgive Myself for Being a Black Man in America).” It appears on “Transformation: Personal Stories of Change, Acceptance, and Evolution,” actress Glenn Close’s new spoken word jazz album with Grammy-winning jazz musician Ted Nash, released this month.