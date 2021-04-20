ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College’s Performing Arts Department will present “Romeo and Juliet” starting at 7:30 p.m. on April 22, 23, and 24 with a 1 p.m. matinee on April 24. The shows will be presented in-person on the theater stage or via live stream.
“’Romeo and Juliet’ is the perfect mirror of what we’re seeing in today’s political atmosphere. It’s always tradition to put Shakespeare shows in different time periods, and I thought the story would be perfect for what’s happening now,” Director Steve Cramer said.
Joy Kropf, a high school student from Green River, plays Juliet. When asked about her character, she said, “Juliet is loyal, intelligent, and opinionated. She’s very sheltered and probably didn’t get the attention and love she needed as a young child.”
Zack Anderson, a first-year musical theater major from Utah, plays Tybalt.
“It has been fun getting to meet new people and working on fun things this semester. I think this experience has been very different,” Anderson said.
Tickets to in-person and streaming events cost $13 for adults and $8 for youth and seniors. Tickets will only be available online or by calling the box office at 307-382-1721. No paper tickets will be issued or collected. The box office will only process online purchases on the night of the shows.
Children under 5 are not permitted to the evening performances but are welcome to attend the public matinee. Face coverings are required in the theater. For questions and tickets, call the Performing Arts Office at 307-382-1721 or visit www.showtix4u.com/events/westerntheatre.