Who's been picked for the Shrine Bowl?
CASPER – The North and South rosters, officials, student and adult trainers, and student managers have been selected for the 48th annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl on June 12, including four players from Sweetwater County. Executive Director Frank Selby announced that the head coaches finalized their teams for the game that will be played at the Dick Cheney Alumni Field in Casper. Players include AJ Kelly and Collin Madsen of Rock Springs High School, Seth White of Green River High School, and Parker Clawson of Farson-Eden High School.
South Team head coach Matt McFadden and his staff selected:
Kaden Raza, Big Piney; Andrew Johnson, Cheyenne Central; Carter Lobatos, Cheyenne Central; Jimmy Koenig, Cheyenne Central; Joey Kostlecky, Cheyenne Central; Graedyn Buell, Cheyenne East; Jackson Hesford, Cheyenne East; Jake Rayl, Cheyenne East; Julian Vigil, Cheyenne East; Dakota Heckman, Cheyenne East; Nate Barnes, Cokeville; Kody Micke, Douglas; Gabe Borman, Douglas; Jagger Mitchell, Evanston; Parker Clawson, Farson-Eden; Seth White, Green River; Mathew Maiava, Laramie; Micah Maiava, Laramie; Hansen Bradshaw, Lyman; Preston Brewer, Lyman; Joseph Turner, Lyman; Hunter Meeks, Mountain View; Ashton Schofield, Mountain View; Drake Lamp, Niobrara County; Colby White, Pinedale; AJ Kelly, Rock Springs; Collin Madsen, Rock Springs; Noah Rimmer, Saratoga; Harrison Hall, Southeast; Brant Nelson, Star Valley; Gabe Nield, Star Valley; JaAren Smith, Star Valley; Dylan Dreiling, Torrington; Cody Pierce, Torrington; and Adam Suko, Wheatland.
The student trainer will be Kristy Givens of Cheyenne East. The student manager will be Brooklyn Lowe of Cheyenne East.
North Team head coach Brent Walk and his staff picked:
Braxton Bundy, Natrona; Quinton Mangus, Sheridan; Kyle Meinecke, Sheridan; Jaxon Pikula, Thunder Basin; Dyse Shepherd, Thunder Basin; Michael Coleman, Thunder Basin; Hyrum Hatch, Buffalo; Rudy Stanford, Worland; Riley Bennett, Powell; Jack Sweeney, Lander; Eli Mazurie, Lander; Nic Talich, Cody; Keaton Stone, Cody; Cody Phillips, Cody; Brad Krueger, Upton/ Sundance; CJ Lindsay, Lovell; Logan Cole, Thermopolis; Tyler Banks, Rocky Mountain; Hadley Abarr, Meeteese; Reno Watson, Kelly Walsh; Jace George, Natrona; Scott O’Dell, Thunder Basin; River Brisko, Thunder Basin; Caleb Pryor, Cody; Damon DeVries, Riverton; Tryston Truempler, Shoshoni; Remington Ferree, Thermopolis; Brady Dutcher, Natrona; Dom Jahr, Kelly Walsh; Wyatt Gillespie, Upton/ Sundance; Kaden Race, Campbell County; Jesse Trotter, Powell; Kadden Trotter, Powell; Winfield Loomis, Big Horn; Sam Lopeman, Jackson; Justin Vela, Sheridan;
Sarah Manor of Sheridan will be the student trainer and Oakly Bowman of Thermopolis will be the student manager.
Officials for the 48th annual game will be representing Douglas in Shrine Bowl for the first time. They are Sean Geer, Ron Erickson, James Bratton, Evan Helebolt, Dan Edwards, Monty Gilbreath, Nate Helbaum and Kurt Engle.
Adult athletic trainers will be Jessica Garden from Sheridan representing the North and Miranda Zamora from Laramie representing the South.
“The Wyoming Shrine Bowl Board of Directors is excited to work among these players and participants and appreciate their commitment to this incredible cause,” a press release said.