ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency will present Living Window displays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 12 throughout Downtown Rock Springs.
The agency has been working with local youth groups to present various scenes in the windows of local businesses.
“We love the idea of involving the community in window displays,” Maria Mortensen, URA Board President said in a press release.
“We reached out to as many groups as we could think of and had a great response,” Mortensen said.
“We think this is a fun way for them to flaunt their charm and talent,” Trina Brittain, Marketing Events Coordinator said in the release. “It also teaches them to become fearless in front of an audience.”
The Living Windows displays will be presented in the following businesses:
— Zoobeck’s, 410 Broadway St.: Arissa Brittain, The Rock Academy
— Muttley Crue, 418 Broadway St.: Girl Scouts Troops No. 1279, No. 1325 and No.1644
— A Touch of Class Floral, 421 Broadway St.: White Mountain Skating Academy
— Sidekick’s Book and Wine Bar, 507 Broadway St.: Artistry In Motion
— Square State Bewing, 422 South Main St.: Bittersweet Bombshells
— Jen Hargrove Photography, 455 North Front St.: Aizlynn Abram, , State Ambassador for Wyoming Elegant Miss Pageant, from 11 a.m. to noon; and Lenor Moreno with Emma Skorcz - Studio 307, from noon to 2 p.m.
— Eric Phillips Law Office, 527 North Front St.: The Rock Academy
— The Pickin’ Palace, 553 North Front St.: Sweetwater Spanish Club will serve hot chocolate, hot apple cider and more
For more information follow Downtown Rock Springs on Facebook and check for updates on this event at wwwdowntownrs.com.