Muslim pilgrims are seen through a glass window as they circumambulate the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, as they wear masks and keep to social distancing, a day before the annual hajj pilgrimage on Saturday, July 17. The pilgrimage to Mecca required once in a lifetime of every Muslim who can afford it and is physically able to make it, used to draw more than 2 million people. But for a second straight year it has been curtailed due to the coronavirus with only vaccinated people in Saudi Arabia able to participate.