...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT MONDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...Western and central Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM, Monday, August 23rd.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires across the western U.S. will
continue to overspread the region. The smoke may limit visibility
at times and create poor air quality, especially in the basins and
valleys.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
Each year, Fast Cars and Foster Kids strives to raise money to help children who are in the foster care system in Sweetwater County by raising money so they can by needed items.
“We put on autocrosses, car show and events like that over the summer. At the end of the year, when we’re all done, our board gets together to figure out how much money we have,” said Bill Croy, president of the Fast Cars and Foster Kids board.
Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson
ROCK SPRINGS – The Fast Cars and Foster Kids Car Show and Autocross is more than just a place for local residents to showcase their hot rods.
“I get ahold of DFS (Department of Financial Services) and get a list of the foster parents. Then I find out roughly how many foster kids in foster care in SweetwaterCounty. Then, we will sit down and figure out the amount of money we have for each kid.”
Dozens of cars were showcased at the Sweetwater Events Complex over the weekend to raise money for the cause.
Each child will get their own dollar amount in the form of a WalMart gift card. They will have the chance to buy things like backpacks, clothes, diapers and whatever they need. They are encouraged to stay clear of the Xboxes and other toys because the program is designed to make sure the child gets what they absolutely need, Croy added.
“My wife and I used to do foster care and more than once, we had kids come to our door at 2 in the morning with everything they own and what they were wearing,” Croy said.