ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College and the Exercise Science Program will host the 5th annual Run with Sandy 5k run (or walk) on May 1, with registration starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Western Commons. Immediately following the run, breakfast will be served in Western Commons by the Kiwanis group.
Sandy Mitchell taught biology at Western for 28 years but passed away on May 8, 2017, from breast cancer. She was highly revered and loved by Western students and faculty, alike. There are many accounts of Mitchell having a long-lasting impact on people’s lives, according to a press release.
Mitchell was an avid runner. Run with Sandy is a non-profit event that will raise money to be donated to Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center. All donations of any amount are greatly welcomed and appreciated, the press release said.
“The run is a great way to get out and get active. Not only is this a great way to honor yourself or someone you know who has battled cancer but being active is a great way to reduce your risk of cancer and other diseases!” said Kristine Clark.
The event is a 5k run/walk organized to honor Mitchell, but participants are encouraged to run in honor of their loved ones who are or have battled cancer. Those who cannot join in person can complete the run “virtually” by sharing some photos of themselves, their family, and/or friends doing their own run and posting them to social media using #RunWithSandy.
Participants can complete a 5k walk (3 laps) around Western’s outdoor track on campus or a 5k run (Gateway/Skyline loop). Those who will be walking are asked to sign up for the 9 a.m. time slot. Those planning to run should sign up for the 9:30 a.m. time slot.
Registration is by donation, and open to the public. T-shirts will be available on a first-come basis for those who make a $20 donation or more while supplies last. The community is encouraged to participate.
This run is made possible with sponsorship from Western Wyoming Community College Exercise Science Program, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Wyoming Cancer Resource Services, Wyoming Department of Health, and Western Cultural Affairs.
For those who would like to donate but cannot make it to the run, contact Kristine Clark kclark@westernwyoming.edu to submit your donation. For more information regarding this event, contact Kristine Clark at kclark@westernwyoming.edu or (307) 382-1876.