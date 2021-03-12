ROCK SPRINGS — Allison Reese Zumbrennen doesn’t know it yet, but she just might be a future Girl Scout.
Allison was born at 1:16 a.m. Friday, March 12, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County to Monica and Alec Zumbrennen of Green River. She weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and is 19 inches long.
She’s also the first girl born at Sweetwater Memorial during Girl Scout Week.
“The Girl Scouts welcome our newest, future Girl Scout,” said Kris Sherwin, Service Unit Manager for Girl Scouts in Green River.
For over 10 ten years, the Green River Girl Scout troops donate a basket of baby items to the first baby girl born during Girl Scout Week. This year, that’s March 7-13. The individual Girl Scouts each donated to the basket of goodies.
The Girl Scouts in Green River include Daisy Girl Scouts (kindergarten/first grade), Brownie Girl Scouts (second- and third-grade), Junior Girl Scouts (fourth- and fifth-grade) and Cadette Girl Scouts (sixth- through eighth-grade), Senior Girl Scouts (freshmen and sophomores) and Ambassador Girl Scouts (juniors and seniors).
Allison is the Zumbrennen’s first child. As for her future as a Girl Scout, Monica Zumbrennen said her niece certainly enjoys being a member of the Girl Scouts, and Allison just might follow in her cousin’s footsteps.