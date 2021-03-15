Food bank confronts challenge of distribution during pandemic

SWEETWATER COUNTY — During the last fiscal year, the Food Bank of Sweetwater County distributed 387,884 pounds of food to the local low-income community.
That food went to 5,512 individuals, or 1,721 families, up to 24 times. It is just a Band-Aid for these families, providing enough food for three to five days, twice per month.
During the past year, the Food Bank faced the additional challenge of food distribution and operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. We moved our distribution outside and adapted to a drive-thru distribution for two months at the onset of the pandemic. We are now back inside distributing food with increased safety measures including social distancing, gloves, masks, and sneeze guards. Our board of directors, staff and volunteers met the challenges and adapted to meet the needs of the community.
The Food Bank operates two food distribution sites in Sweetwater County, one in Rock Springs and one in Green River. There are five staff members and an average of 40 volunteers including a volunteer board of directors. Volunteers donated 3,271 hours during the last fiscal year.
The Food Bank distributes food to the low-income community twice monthly in each town. It serves the elderly, disabled, working poor, college students, unemployed and single parent families. Most of its clients have income, it is just not enough to feed their families and pay for rent, utilities, medications, and other household expenses.
The Food Bank also has a Grocery Rescue program in partnership with Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies and Feeding America. Food is picked up weekly at Green River Smith’s, Walmart, Starbucks, Loaf N’ Jug and Kum & Go stores.
Through the Totes of Hope Children backpack program, the Food Bank serves 60 Head Start students and 12 Roosevelt Learning Center students in Sweetwater County. It provides a pack of food to feed children when school is not in session on the weekend. The Food Bank is also the host site for United Way’s Diaper Bank. Diapers are distributed to low-income families twice per month in Green River and Rock Springs.
Food Bank of Sweetwater County is a United Way Community partner as well as a partner of Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies and The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP). The Food Bank also receives support from Sweetwater County, the city of Rock Springs, and city of Green River. Support is also provided by others such as businesses, clubs, schools, churches, and individuals.
There are four large food drives each year — Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, Scouting for Food Drive and two large drives hosted by Home Show/Fed Ex. Other groups also host food drives such as businesses, schools, churches, and individuals.