GREEN RIVER — The City of Green River Tree Board is set to celebrate Arbor Day and thank the heroes from the September storm on Thursday, May 13 at Riverview Cemetery in Green River. The celebration begins at 4 p.m.
Four types of trees will be available to take home for free, along with planting instructions and tree care advice, according to a press release. A raffle of two $50 gift certificates from Murdoch’s will take place. Participants can take a walking tour to see the new trees replaced due to the September 2020 storm.
Everyone from the community is welcome to come and sign the banner to thank the “Storm Heroes” from the September 2020 storm. Some of these heroes include Trout Unlimited, the Students of Expedition academy, Living Hope Church, Granite Oilfield Services, the City of Green River, and so many more.
Rocky Mountain Power has provided a generous donation to help the City of Green River plant 21 trees in Green River to replace the ones damaged in the storm. The Green River Girl Scout Service Unit will be donating trees to the city.
Green River Tree Board Chair Irish Kreis says, “Arbor day is always a celebration for us as a city; we are proud of all the beautiful trees that cover our great community. This year we wanted to celebrate by giving thanks to all the people who became “Storm Heroes” and helped us clean up the devastation caused by the September 2020 storm. We also want to help people by providing a free tree for them to plant in their own yards. Let us keep Green River green!”
Green River has been recognized as a “Tree City USA” for 37 consecutive years. Green River is the second longest-running Tree City in the great State of Wyoming; second only to the Capital of Cheyenne.