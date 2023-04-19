Rock Springs will be hosting the 2023 Special Olympics Area 2 Summer Games on Wednesday, April 26. Jeff King, left, and Helen White, right, participated in the basketball competition at the last Special Olympics they competed in.
Rock Springs resident Chantyne Lester competed in the swimming category in the last Special Olympics she participated in.
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain
ROCK SPRINGS -- Rock Springs will be hosting the 2023 Special Olympics Area 2 Summer Games on Wednesday, April 26.
According to Felicia Fletcher, executive office administrator for Guardian’s Watch, they have teamed up with LEAP Services, Inc. for a total of 15 athletes in this year’s games. Fletcher urges the public to cheer for the Rocky Mountain Rebels.
“Competing in our hometown is very exciting for us!” Fletcher expressed. “We have so many amazing people that have helped us get to where we are.”
Fletcher said that this is an opportunity for the community to support the athletes and “see exactly what they are supporting and see how happy it makes our participants.”
She believes that this year’s games will encourage more community involvement.
The Jackalope Jump fundraiser for Special Olympic athletes was held in February of this year. Rock Springs Police Department had partnered with Life Skills of Wyoming to organize the event.
According to Elizabeth Coontz, Rock Springs public information officer, the event raised over $13,000 this year, which is more than the funds raised in the previous year.
Fletcher said, “This is also the first time I've ever been involved in the planning process and see how to make it all run. That's been super exciting for me, as well.”
She added that she hopes the participants during this year’s games “will have so much fun.”
“I want them to create memories and friendships and to go home at the end of the day, ready for the next one because they had such a great time,” she shared. “I always want to try to give our participants the absolute best and this is just one more area that we get to be blessed by their amazing souls.
“We are so excited and can't wait! Hopefully, the Rocky Mountain Rebels will be seeing gold!”
Rebecca James, office manager for Life Skills, said that the athletes from Life Skills are “hungry for competition.”
“They are excited about the fact that the games will be held here in our wonderful community,” said James.
The following is the schedule for the Special Olympics games for Wednesday, April 26 at the Family Recreation Center.
(9:30 a.m.) Torch Run and Opening Ceremonies at the ice arena. Each team will be introduced by Mayor Max Mickelson.
(10 a.m.) Swimming and Basketball competitions
(11 a.m.) Lunch
(12:30 p.m.) Powerlifting
Athletes will compete in the track and field category at Rock Springs Junior High, 12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.