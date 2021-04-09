GREEN RIVER — Green River Animal Control recently hosted a pet vaccine clinic that was described as "a huge success," according to a press release.
The city of Green River typically hosts two clinics per year, with one in the spring and a second in the fall. The vaccine clinic last spring was canceled due to COVID-19. This is the 12th year that animal control hosted the vaccine clinic.
This year's spring clinic administered:
— 90 Rabies shots
— 51 Bordetella shots
— 62 Vanguard shots
— 5 Canine flu shots
— 14 Rattlesnake shots
Cat vaccines given during the clinic included:
— 12 Felocell shots
— 12 Luekocell shots
The city also sold 56 city tags during the clinic.
Kim Wilkens with animal control said that in the first year the city sold 13 tags, and since then has averaged over 50 tags per clinic. Wilkens said the new owners of the Castle Rock Vet Clinic did a check up on each animal before the vaccines and “it made it much more personable and that seemed to make all the pet owners feel good.”
All this month, the animal clinic is hosting a food bank food drive. 100% of the pet food donated will go to the local food bank to help local pet owners. Food donations can be dropped off at the Green Rive Animal Shelter in Green River at 80 East Teton Blvd from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.