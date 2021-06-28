GREEN RIVER — The city of Green River will host the annual fireworks show this Fourth of July.
"The city is in the second year of the two-year contract with Lantis Fireworks to put on the display for our community," a press release explained.
The show will begin at 10 p.m. Sunday night. The company will conduct the show from the pond area at the Wastewater Treatment facility. Residents can gather at Veterans field, Stratton Meyers park, and other areas around the city, the press release said.
KUGR radio will once again play the music to match the fireworks display. KUGR can be found at 104.9 FM and 1490 AM, and is also streamed at theradionetwork.net.
Because of extreme dry conditions, the Green River Fire Department reminds residents that it is against the law to set off fireworks within the city limits.
"Conditions are also very dry on the outskirts of the city and we ask that you be cautious and careful and help keep you and our first responders safe," the press release said.
Green River Police will be patrolling the city for any violators.