GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council declared May 9-15 National Economic Development week in Green River after approving a resolution at their Tuesday night Council meeting.
The Council also watched a two-minute video presented by the Joint Travel and Tourism board that promotes all the great things happening in Sweetwater County.
Green River Mayor Pete Rust said: “The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition, led by Kayla McDonald, and the Travel and Tourism, led by Director Jenissa Meredith, have and continue to do great things promoting the quality of life we all enjoy in Green River and Sweetwater County.”