Economic Development resolution

The resolution to recognize National Economic Development week was presented during the May City Council meeting. Those presenting the resolution include, from left, Council members Jim Zimmerman, Sherry Bushman, Mayor Pete Rust, SEDC Director Kayla McDonald, and Councilman George Jost.

 Courtesy Photo

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council declared May 9-15 National Economic Development week in Green River after approving a resolution at their Tuesday night Council meeting.

The Council also watched a two-minute video presented by the Joint Travel and Tourism board that promotes all the great things happening in Sweetwater County.

Green River Mayor Pete Rust said: “The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition, led by Kayla McDonald, and the Travel and Tourism, led by Director Jenissa Meredith, have and continue to do great things promoting the quality of life we all enjoy in Green River and Sweetwater County.”

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus