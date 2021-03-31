GREEN RIVER — People are invited to attend an Easter sunrise service on Sunday morning at Edgewater Park.
The Green River Faith Coalition is holding its first community sunrise service from 7 to 7:30 a.m. on April 4 at the park located at the 1800 block of East Teton Blvd. in Green River.
The event is free of charge and open to anyone who wants to attend. The service will include songs and prayers by pastors and church members from various faith groups, including a short sermon by Pastor Jenar Jasso of Green River's First Church of the Nazarene to celebrate Resurrection Sunday.
People are encouraged to bring their own chairs and dress warmly. It is requested that those attending wear a mask and practice social distancing.