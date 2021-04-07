GREEN RIVER — The city of Green River and Green River Police Department's new therapy dog, Buddy, visited the Green River City Council at their Tuesday night council meeting on April 6.
The city council also approved a proclamation declaring the month of April Child Abuse Prevention month, according to a press release. Therapy dog handler and Juvenile Detective Martha Holzgrafe handles child abuse cases for the city of Green River. Buddy, the new therapy dog, will be used when Holzgrafe is interviewing juveniles. The dog helps keep juveniles calm.
The Wyoming Children’s Trust Fund sent the city several blue and silver stick fans, which were placed all around the council chambers for Child Abuse Prevention month.