The Wyoming Highway Patrol has been established to serve and protect the great state of Wyoming and to responsibly uphold the laws of Wyoming through education and enforcement.
Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers, Port of Entry officers, Commercial Carrier employees, Communication Center dispatchers, Records, Safety and Training, and Equipment Technology employees stayed busy during 2020, even though numbers were down compared to past years due to traffic volume being lower from the COVID-19 pandemic.
State troopers stopped 78,955 vehicles, 17,593 motorist assists, and issued speeding citations to 379 commercial vehicles and 32,467 passenger vehicles. One of the department’s primary goals is to educate the public, with 35,174 warnings being issued. Troopers recovered 36 stolen vehicles and issued 567 child restraints and 2,609 seat belt citations. They arrested 694 impaired drivers and investigated 4,355 crashes. There were 189 felony drug cases, and the K-9 team found 2,162.9 pounds of marijuana, 3.6 pounds of cocaine, 30.1 pounds of methamphetamine, .63 pounds of heroin, and 1 pound of fentanyl.
The communication center was able to field 197,894 total individual events this year while still working with a short staff. Dispatchers were tasked with taking on several additional duties, including Safe2Tell, Endangered Persons Advisory, Amber Alert Notifications, and Probation and Parole Warrant Entries into NCIC.
The Ports of Entry and Commercial Carrier Section contacted 823,183 commercial vehicles, issued 191,099 permits, issued 411 COVID-19 relief permits, inspected 38,341 overweight loads, and found 762 out of service violations.
The patrol continues to implement training to make sure the WHP troopers are equipped to handle any emergency.