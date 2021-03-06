Holy Spirit Catholic School approaches 70th year of educating children

Holy Spirit Catholic School has established a rich heritage and tradition in Sweetwater County beginning in 1951. As we approach our 70th year of educating children, there are several principles that remain important to our success. Our families make the commitment to provide their children with the best education in the area. Academic excellence that integrates faith in a safe environment is a priority. Our faculty and staff are dedicated to inspiring their students with effective, high quality instruction.
HSCS offers an educational choice to all families in our area. We operate a five day a week schedule in prekindergarten through sixth grade. We provide instruction in all core content areas, PE, music and technology. In addition, children have the opportunity to meet their highest potential in a variety of other areas. These could include spelling and geography bees, band, choir & Writer’s Club.
Service to others is another essential component to their year. This year’s service projects have included: food drive for the Food Bank, a monetary collection and baking dog biscuits for the local Humane Society, as well as our annual support for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Children are recognized daily for their achievements but also each month at a Student of the Month celebration for those exceptional students who display the values developed at Holy Spirit Catholic School. They are actively involved in parish liturgies each month.
HSCS has maintained in-person instruction throughout the 20-21 school term while implementing all health and safety protocols. The students, families and faculty continue to meet the challenges we have been faced with this year. Though our annual field trips to Teton Science School and the Mountain Man museum have been postponed, our Extended Care Program is still in operation for the convenience of our families.
We appreciate the continued support of our HSA, the Advisory Board, the Holy Spirit Catholic Community, our Rock Springs Catholic School Foundation, Wyoming Catholic Ministries Foundation and individual generous benefactors. They are essential to our operational vitality.
We look forward to serving our community in the future. For registration information visit our website at rshscs.com, check out our Facebook page, or call 362-6077.