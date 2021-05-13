Honoring fallen officers: Candlelight vigil held as part of Police Week

Sweetwater County law enforcement agencies and community members gathered outside Red White Buffalo in Green River on Wednesday night for a candlelight vigil in honor of fallen law enforcement officers as part of National Police Week.
During the candlelight vigil, volunteers from local law enforcement and the community read the names of roughly 360 law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty and whose names are being added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Local law enforcement members from the Green River Police Department, Rock Springs Police Department, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, and Wyoming Highway Patrol, and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 2 were among those who took part in the candlelight vigil.
Buddy, the Green River Police Department therapy dog in training, was in attendance at the candlelight vigil, along with Green River Police Chief Tom Jarvie, right, and Rock Springs Police Chief Dwayne Pacheco, second from right.