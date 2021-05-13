You have permission to edit this article.
Honoring fallen officers: Candlelight vigil held as part of Police Week

Honoring fallen officers

Sweetwater County law enforcement agencies and community members gathered outside Red White Buffalo in Green River on Wednesday night for a candlelight vigil in honor of fallen law enforcement officers as part of National Police Week. 
Police week candlelight vigil reading names

During the candlelight vigil, volunteers from local law enforcement and the community read the names of roughly 360 law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty and whose names are being added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. 
Police week candlelight vigil flags

"Thin blue line" flags were handed out to those who attended the candlelight vigil.
Police week candlelight vigil officers

Local law enforcement members from the Green River Police Department, Rock Springs Police Department, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, and Wyoming Highway Patrol, and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 2 were among those who took part in the candlelight vigil.
Police week candlelight vigil hug

Community members listened as the names of fallen officers were read.
Police week candlelight vigil Dan Allison

Dan Allison, a Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation agent and member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 2, acted as an emcee during the event.
Police week candlelight vigil Honor Guard

An honor guard performed a 21-gun salute. Then "Taps" was played to end the ceremony.
Police week candlelight vigil Buddy

Buddy, the Green River Police Department therapy dog in training, was in attendance at the candlelight vigil, along with Green River Police Chief Tom Jarvie, right, and Rock Springs Police Chief Dwayne Pacheco, second from right.
Police week candlelight vigil prayer

The crowd bowed their heads in a prayer at the opening of the ceremony.
Police week candlelight vigil taps

Community members held their hands over their hearts in respect as "Taps" was played.
Candlelight vigil Tom Jarvie
Candlelight vigil candles
Candlelight vigil reading Sherry Bushman

Green River City Councilwoman Sherry Bushman helped read names of fallen officers. 
Candlelight vigil reading
Candlelight vigil reading
Candlelight vigil reading
Candlelight vigil candles
Candlelight vigil crowd

