SWEETWATER COUNTY — Although Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month has come to a close, prevention education and awareness campaigns will continue in the days and months ahead.
Local municipalities helped shed light on exploitation through proclamations in January highlighting the problem as well as anti-human trafficking efforts. Christal Martin with Sweetwater Against Trafficking expressed appreciation to community leaders for aiding in awareness of the issue, and said efforts to address the problem will continue.
A youth/caregiver education class has been scheduled from 6-8 p.m. on March 1-5 at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office training room. The cost is $10 per youth or adult, and RSVP’s are required. Those interested are asked to message or comment on the Sweetwater Against Trafficking Facebook page. The goal is to help families and youth start healthy conversations that reduce the risk of exploitation.
Sweetwater Against Trafficking will also continue to work with key partners like the Wyoming Human Trafficking Task Force, The Wyoming organization Uprising, local law enforcement, victim services, educators, and volunteers to address gaps and needs that become evident surrounding exploitation.
People who want more information on human trafficking or are interested in getting involved with organizations fighting against it can contact Sweetwater Against Trafficking. Those who see something suspicious or suspect a human trafficking situation can report it at the National Human Trafficking Hotline, 888-373-7888.