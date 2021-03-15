ROCK SPRINGS — The Red Desert Humane Society faced some pretty big setbacks in 2020 due to COVID-19.
We had to close to the public for a while and were unable to hold some of our major fundraising events. But we did not let that stop us. There were still furry friends to take care of and find loving homes for.
We started running by appointment for adoptions, and it worked out very well for us. We were still able to adopt out 77 cats and 131 dogs! We also decided to do a couple of non-event fundraisers through the mail and were able to raise a great amount of donations to help us.
Our community has continued to show us tons of love and support by bringing donations out to us and sending them in the mail. Local schools and businesses also held donation drives for us. Jim Bridger Power Plant employees donated a very generous amount that has most definitely helped us in many ways.
We are able to stay open and continue to help animals because of these wonderful donations and we appreciate them so much! We are very hopeful that we will be able to have some of our fundraising events, in person, in the coming months. We look forward to the laughs and good times with the community again!