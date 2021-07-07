SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Library System will bring Magician Andrew Wonder to Green River and Rock Springs for three shows as part of the library’s Level Up Summer Reading Challenge.
Andrew Wonder will be performing at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14 at Centennial Park in Green River, and at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday, July 15 at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs.
Andrew performed for the library system a few years ago, and the libraries are excited to bring him back, according to a press release.
“It was a wonderful show,” said Becky Iwen, youth services manager at the Sweetwater County Library. “We had great attendance and people really enjoyed the performances. We are happy to have him back this summer!”
The magic shows are for all ages and are free to the public.
Andrew Wonder’s performances are part of the Sweetwater County Library System’s summer reading challenge. For more information about summer reading and other library events, visit the library online at sweetwaterlibraries.com.