Live unafraid: Green River native and Broadway star teaches theater class for local students

GREEN RIVER — “So much of performing, and so much of life, is overcoming fear and deciding to just go.”
Thayne Jasperson offered this advice to local students during his recent theater master class at Green River High School.
Thayne is a Broadway star, best known as Samuel Seabury in the award-winning musical “Hamilton.” As part of the original cast, Thayne has spent the last seven years singing “Heed not the rabble who scream revolution” — as well as playing the roles of King George and John Laurens/Philip Hamilton as an understudy. He can be seen performing as Samuel Seabury and an ensemble member in the filmed stage version of “Hamilton” available on Disney+.
Before having to end performances a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Thayne was still performing in “Hamilton” on Broadway — the last original cast member to still be with the show.
“I haven’t been able to leave because it’s so good,” Thayne said.
Thayne’s Broadway debut was in the original cast of “Newsies,” and he has been a part of multiple other productions and tours. He’s also been involved in film and television, including starring in the first two “High School Musical” films and competing on “So You Think You Can Dance.”
But before Thayne bought his one-way ticket to New York City, his home was the West.
“Green River is where I started my life,” Thayne explained.
Born in Utah, he lived in Green River from when he was only a few months old through the first several years of his life. Then his family moved to Evanston for a while, and then to Utah while he was in high school.
Thayne loved performing from a young age, but it wasn’t long before the criticism and ridicule of others began to influence him. He recalled being told he couldn’t sing and dance because it was “for girls,” and how that left him “shattered.” So for a while he tried to fit the perception of what “normal boys” should be like.
“I regret ... that I ever cared and listened,” Thayne said. But after high school, “finally,” he came to the realization that he was a performer and he was meant to be a part of the arts.
“So I started diving in, no more cares of what people thought,” he said.
It took time before it became clear to everyone that the arts could be a “real job” for Thayne. Even he admits that, after growing up in a small town, he was “really scared” when he decided to make the move to New York City. And that decision had its challenges. When auditioning against some of the best in the business, “rejection is the biggest part of the game,” Thayne explained. And he faced numerous rejections. But then he also began landing roles, which ultimately led him to “Hamilton.”
“Dreams came true,” Thayne said.
And that’s the message he wants to share — that dreams can come true when you dive in, be authentic, and live unafraid.
Thayne hopes to inspire young artists with the lessons he’s learned: “Do what you love to do ... Do not let people tell you what is ‘cool’ and be boxed in ... Be the authentic version of you that you can be ... Your talents are there for a reason.”
“One of the best pieces of advice I’ve ever gotten was to be unafraid to be a beginner,” Thayne added. “We worry about being perfect and looking perfect, and we have to be unafraid to look foolish and fall.”
This concept is one Thayne shared when he taught Wyoming students during his master class at Green River High School. During the two sessions for high schoolers and one session for middle school students, Thayne encouraged participants to put that advice into action — be unafraid to be a beginner.
The class participants — students from towns including Green River, Rock Springs, and Evanston — spent most of the class time on stage with Thayne, trying out beatboxing and rapping, occasionally singing scales or doing yoga to warm up, and ultimately learning choreography to portions of songs from “Hamilton.”
Many students started their session quiet and unsure, but as Thayne encouraged them to let go of fear and gave them opportunities to learn, they began to step up.
“It was awesome to watch (the students) grow and to gain confidence in themselves throughout just two days,” Thayne said.
The class sessions presented a unique opportunity for Thayne, as well. His love of teaching, desire to encourage young artists, and a chance to return to his roots all came together when Bradlee Skinner, the theater director at Green River High School, reached out to Thayne about teaching a local class.
“I jumped at the opportunity,” Thayne said.
“I was excited to come out here and teach and work in Green River, because my family’s here, it’s where the base of my life starts, my existence,” he explained.
Thayne also said that he was impressed by the GRHS theater department — both by seeing how big the department is and how ambitious some of Bradlee’s projects and goals are. Thayne expressed how much he would have loved to be a part of something similar while he was growing up.
As excited as he was to reconnect with his home and see the opportunities young artists have that he didn’t, Thayne’s ultimate motivation in the classes remained his desire to encourage others.
“I feel excited and proud about the people who are here and the artists here, and I want to help them,” Thayne said, “to push them forward, to be like ‘you can do it, I did it, you can do it.’”
And this visit may not be the last time.
“Hopefully I’ll return, so come, Wyomingites!” Thayne added enthusiastically. “I want to work with Wyoming!”
Through the class sessions over the past weekend, through the beatboxing and choreography that many class participants will continue practicing, through the joy on the students’ faces that shone past their homemade “Hamilton”-themed masks, through any future work Thayne may do in Wyoming, and mostly through his personal example, Thayne’s powerful message continues: live unafraid.