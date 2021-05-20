ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School Class of 2021 graduates certainly acknowledge the unique struggles they’ve endured to reach graduation day, but they are focused on the future full of possibilities ahead of them.
Graduates donned their caps and gowns and took to the football field in Tiger Stadium on Tuesday night for their commencement ceremony, cheered on by a large crowd of family and friends. 272 seniors crossed the stage, received their diplomas, and left their high school years behind them.
The Class of 2021 faced many challenges leading up to this point — not least of which was completing high school during a worldwide pandemic.
“Collectively, this group has endured,” RSHS Principal Annie Fletcher said at the beginning of the ceremony. “They have endured through closures and quarantines, continual changes in plans, cancellations, and missed opportunities. They have been forced to adapt quickly and accept things no group has ever had to do before. I have seen them persevere. And I have seen them succeed.”
Isabella Spicer recognized the same perseverance during the class address.
“As if your high school years are not already hard enough, this last year has challenged us more than we ever saw coming. It tested our patience, our resilience, our relationships, and our mindset,” Isabella said.
“The pandemic did not erase our teenage achievements, nor did it destroy our class’s spirit or talents,” she added. “It simply diverted them into new pursuits, and many, many hours spent on Zoom. ... Never once did I think we would be destroyed by this. And we weren’t.”
Despite the challenges, Isabella focused on how everything the graduates have been through helped shape them, in the same way the future will continue to shape them as they shape it.
“Our potential is unlimited, and we have the world at our fingertips, to live with purpose, and chase that purpose relentlessly,” Isabella said. “Losing a traditional senior year to a virus was not what we had planned, but it’s definitely an experience that will affect our lives forever and a memory that we will never forget. All of the things that we have been through up to this point make us who we are, and the best part is that we’re not done yet. We’ll continue to experience things and make memories every day that mold us here and there to who we are and who we are meant to become.”
Salutatorian Oliver Anderson also looked to the future during his speech, offering his fellow graduates the advice: “Don’t peak in high school.”
“I view high school as only one of the first stepping stones into the rest of our lives,” Oliver said, adding that “the only direction for us to go now is up.”
Oliver focused on the potential that the graduates have, and encouraged them to rise to it.
“My advice to all of you is to make something of yourselves as we move on to the next stages of our lives. The avenue or route you take doesn’t really matter. There isn’t one for sure way to success and happiness. Choose right now to be better than your current self, and aim to accomplish something far greater than anything you’ve done before.”
Valedictorian Alison Jensen also praised and encouraged her classmates, enthusiastically beginning her speech with “We did it!”
“We have gone through so much to get to this point,” Alison said, but also pointed out that all the graduates are just starting their journeys.
“We have come so far, grown so much, and we still have our entire lives ahead of us," she said. "As we go forward, we’ll all be facing new challenges. We are the future, after all. ... Sure, the world isn’t perfect, but we have the potential to change it. And hey, we made it this far, haven’t we? I’d say that’s pretty impressive in itself.”
An attitude of excitement persisted throughout the ceremony, from the speeches to the band and choir’s enthusiastic music to the celebratory poses graduates struck after receiving their diplomas. The cheers, smiles, and waves from the students and their supporters in the crowd all echoed the hope that comes with graduating.
The Class of 2021 already has already begun to take Isabella’s advice that she offered in her address:
“As you step out of Rock Springs High School and into the next chapter of your life, step confidently.”