GREEN RIVER — Green River Mayor Pete Rust proclaimed February 12th a Day of Hope. He presented the Proclamation to several students and advisors at Green River High School on Jan. 27, according to a press release.
Danielle Deters, social worker at the high school, said the school started a new suicide prevention program called the Hope Squad. 21 students were nominated by the student body to represent the students on the Hope Squad. This peer-to-peer program, according to Deters, is a curriculum-driven program.
She said there are 12 advisors, including counselors, teachers, a nurse, a custodian, and SRO officer Kent Hemphill. Deters and Counselor Rhiannon Doak are leading the group, which includes six freshman, six sophomores, three juniors, and six seniors.