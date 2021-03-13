Meet your neighbor Jordan Wallace, lead cashier and floor associate at Ace Hardware. She trains all the new cashiers.
At work, Jordan loves meeting the people and learning new things. She grew up with her dad where she saw a lot of plumbing being done. As she’s gotten older, she’s appreciated learning about the parts that went into that and learning the different uses for all the nuts and bolts.
Away from work, Jordan loves music, travel, and video games. She’s been to Australia a couple times. “It’s really beautiful,” she said. She also said that a fun fact about her is “I do a lot of art and drawing and a lot of mixed media artwork.”
If you see your neighbor Jordan Wallace, be sure to say, “Hi!”