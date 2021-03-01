ROCK SPRINGS — Personal health and wellness is top priority at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, and workers want to make sure the public is “Good to Go.”
The annual Health and Wellness Fair is by appointment from 6-10 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at Rock Springs Young at Heart. Call 307-362-6472 to schedule an appointment.
“This year more than ever, we hope that people are making a point to take care of themselves. We are excited to offer a variety of services, screenings and information to our community,” MHSC Community Outreach Director Lena Warren said in a press release. In addition to the blood draws and health screenings, there will be free giveaways, drawings, and grand prizes.
This year’s event will feature the following:
— Blood draws: On-site blood draws for a variety of screenings.
— Family Medicine: Meet Family Medicine physicians and schedule follow-up appointments for blood draws.
— Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center: The cancer center team will be on hand to answer questions about the full-service center, prevention and screenings.
— Wyoming Cancer Resource Services: Wyoming Cancer Resource Services will provide information and education on skin cancers, mammograms, colorectal health and more. Region V Wyoming Cancer Resource Services Director Kelly Sugihara will also be available to speak with about free resources to those in the community who qualify.
— Registered dietitians: Dietitians will discuss concerns about diabetes, heart health, and building immunity through nutrition.
— Rehabilitation Department: The Rehabilitation Department provides speech therapy and physical therapy services. A speech therapist works with people who have problems swallowing, difficulty communicating, and problems with cognition and memory, to name a few things. A physical therapist works with people of all ages, helping people get back to what they do best – from working on how to get up and walk after having a stroke to getting athletes back to their level of sport activities.
— Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation: The Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab Department evaluates and provides individualized supervised exercise programs for individuals with a qualifying diagnosis such as cardiac arrest, stent placement, heart failure, asthma, COPD, and peripheral artery disease. These programs work on improving risk factors that one can change like exercise, diet, and help one learn about medication.
— Imaging and Radiology: Schedule a mammogram and learn about some of the new and more comfortable screening equipment.
— Pediatric Clinic: Pediatric Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial will help visitors manage the health of children. Learn about the COPE Program and childhood vaccines.
— Cerner: Learn about the new Patient Portal coming soon to sweetwatermemorial.com.
— Emergency Department and University of Utah: Meet the staff from the University of Utah that partner with MHSC to provide emergency care.
Additional health and wellness resources will be offered by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County staff such as blood pressure, oxygen levels, nutrition services, and body mass index.
To schedule an appointment, call 307-362-6472.