GREEN RIVER — The Green River Parks and Recreation Department has announced there will be no flag football this fall because of COVID-19. In its place, the Department will hold a second outdoor soccer session.
The Green River Parks & Recreation Department announced in a press release that it will be offering a second session of outdoor soccer. This is a six-week recreational league beginning the week of August 24 through October 1. Games will be six versus six with no goalie on smaller fields. Age groups are based on the upcoming 2020-2021 school year and include preschool and kindergarten grades (children must be three years of age by August 24), 1st/2nd grades, 3rd/4th grades, and 5th/6th grades.
The Department is still accepting registration for coaches at this time. Registration for coaches and their children will take place July 27 through July 29 at the Green River Recreation Center.
Registration for participants will take place July 30 through August 5 at the Recreation Center or with on-line registration.