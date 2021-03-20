Museum takes advantage of shutdown to clean and improve collections and displays

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Historical Museum kicked off 2020 with a new display: “100 Years, the 20’s Come Roaring Back!” It featured clothing for men and women, jewelry, hats, shoes, wraps, and purses from the 1920s. Movie posters from that decade and a period phonograph and records rounded out the display. Visitors were also treated to images from 100 years ago that were not so very far removed from current fashions and trends.
February brought a community show: “Homegrown Leather Craft,” featuring the work of local leather workers. Technician Janice Brown received the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Excellence in Customer Service Award that month, and the folks from History Colorado enjoyed a museum and downtown bus tour.
March brought significant changes to the museum with the onset of COVID-19 closures. Staff members were able to use that opportunity to make some huge improvements to the museum’s collections and displays. During the closure between March and May, museum staff worked hard to consolidate the collections — putting like items with like items and cleaning and rearranging storage to make better sense. In the process, they were able to completely clean out the room that had been used as the judge’s chambers when the museum was operating as City Hall. Moving the items for this display provided room to rearrange and add to other displays, thus improving the medical, nursing, and hospital display as well as the Rock Springs education display.
During this time, Administrative Assistant Richelle Rawlings-Carroll worked almost exclusively in the research library, grouping and organizing materials to give visitors an easier time researching. Rawlings-Carroll set up a workstation to begin scanning documents and ledgers in the collection. With the help of volunteer board member Zoanne Henderson, she worked through several volumes throughout the summer and fall.
Brown put together a display on the White House here in Rock Springs and the world’s oldest profession in the jail. She also rearranged the displays in the police station to include more photographs and information. Museum Coordinator Jennifer Messer cleaned and completely rearranged the fire chief’s office in the fire station, making a much more visitor-friendly display and showing off more of the museum’s collection.
October and November brought a return of the Cemetery Walking Tours by local historian Corina Lee and a volunteer-led project to record Lee’s tours and make them available to the public online. Recognizing the need for social distancing, museum staff, along with volunteer Joy Walker, were able to put together a very special display for October: "Happy Halloween 2020." Located in the fire station bay windows located on Broadway Street, the majority of the Curtis Keelin Sr. Halloween collection was put on display for the month. The spooky scene was only visible from the outside and was available to view 24 hours a day with special lighting at night and theme music that played between 7:30 and 8 p.m. each evening.
The fire station displays proved to be a hit with the public, and November featured “A Thanksgiving to Remember.” It depicted a family gathering from the 1940s and was stuffed with details — from cooking equipment to fine china and crystal, linens and serving pieces. Dad’s newspaper and glasses and Mom’s apron and favorite mixing bowl were all on display for the month.
December closed out 2020 with a mix of traditional events and new additions. The museum board once again helped with Santa’s Mailbox located at the front of the museum. Our elves answered more than 150 letters to Santa from local children. The Woman’s Club of Rock Springs GFWC Wyoming did the museum the honor of decorating the trees in the main gallery with decorations from their own collection. The three trees had themes of gold and silver and were covered in both antique and handmade decorations from past years of GFWC members. Finally, the much loved Marguerite Santa made his yearly visitation in the fire station bay windows with “Marguerite Santa and Friends.” This year, he was accompanied by a range of animatronic holiday figures, Santa Clauses, angels, and Victorian ladies with candles and toys held aloft. Antique toys and a beautiful lit up Christmas village completed the scene.
The Rock Springs Historical Museum is excited to make even more positive changes in 2021. Staff and volunteers have already made additional improvements to the upstairs display spaces, and the museum board is working on outside projects to improve the community. We are all ready to keep the positive changes in the museum going in the future!