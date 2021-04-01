ROCK SPRINGS — An ever-changing profession and the ability to make a difference in a patient’s life is what drives Jonathan Beattie as a pharmacist.
As the new Pharmacy Director, Beattie has been overseeing Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Pharmacy Department since November. He moved to Rock Springs from Casper, where he worked as Pharmacy Director for Community Health Centers of Central Wyoming.
“I enjoy the challenge of pharmacy,” he said. “The profession is always changing and pushes me to continue to learn every day. It’s a profession that collaborates with all levels of healthcare, and with teamwork, you can make a difference for patients.”
Beattie is no stranger to Sweetwater County.
His wife, Raven, grew up in Rock Springs and he spent summers here during pharmacy school.
“We wanted to move back to raise our children here,” he said. “Coming home allows us to be closer to family and friends.”
Beattie also completed his fourth-year pharmacy rotation at Sweetwater Memorial.
“I enjoyed my time here and knew that it would be a great opportunity sometime in my career,” he said. “The hospital has a strong pharmacy team and the type of culture I have been looking for in my career.”
At Sweetwater Memorial, Beattie joins a leadership team of more than 35 professionals and will oversee the 12 employees and operations in the Pharmacy Department. He and his team were instrumental in securing, storing and mixing the COVID-19 vaccines the hospital received, as well as vaccinating the MHSC staff and nearly 1,000 residents.
“We are excited to have Jonathan on board. He hit the ground running on his first day,” said Kari Quickenden, MHSC Chief Clinical Officer. “He has been instrumental in working with the hospital staff and Sweetwater County Public Health in coordinating vaccine storage and distribution for our staff and community clinics. In a short time, he’s proven to be a strong leader who brings a new perspective and vision to our pharmacy service.”
Beattie has an extensive background in the field, working as a nuclear pharmacist for PharmaLogic Wyoming from 2014-17, a Wal-Mart Pharmacy Manager from 2011-14, and as a Wal-Mart staff pharmacist.
He received a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and Biology from South Dakota State University in 2007 and a Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Wyoming School of Pharmacy in 2011. He completed a Master’s Degree in Health Services Administration in 2018 and a Master’s of Business Administration this year, both from the University of Wyoming.
For more information on the MHSC Pharmacy, go to the Services tab at sweetwatermemorial.com.