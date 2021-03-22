Opening a world of discovery

The Children's Discovery Center opened Monday with a ribbon cutting. The new space downstairs at the Rock Springs Library includes a "Broadway" theater stage as well as a full rack of dress up costumes for performances.
ROCK SPRINGS — Kids can now explore a miniature world as well as create and learn with hands-on science, technology, and building activities at the Children's Discovery Center in the Rock Springs Library.
The new space opened Monday. Reservations are required to visit the Discovery Center. Here's what you need to know:
— Two time slots will be available each week day – one from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and one from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. One time slot will be available Saturdays from 1-3.
— 25 people will be allowed in each time slot – this includes children and their adults. Children must be accompanied by adults.
— Reservations are available by calling the library at 352-6667.