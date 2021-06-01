ROCK SPRINGS — Organizers are hoping to get more vehicles to be a part of the Touch a Truck event scheduled June 12 at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center.
The city of Rock Springs is asking businesses and organizations to consider volunteering for the annual community event. It will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Touch a Truck is a unique opportunity to satisfy the curiosity of kids while providing positive publicity, according to organizers. Volunteers share information about how each vehicle works, what it does, and if it's fun to drive.
Bringing together companies with residents not only satisfies curiosity but also creates good will and provides introductions to potential customers and workers.
Those who want more information or are interested in volunteering a vehicle can call 307-352-1420.