Weather Alert

...Snow continue through late morning... This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Periods of light snow developing. Total snowfall of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Sweetwater County. * WHEN...Through late morning. Most of the accumulating snow will have ended by late morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Area roads, including I-80 across Sweetwater County, will become slick or snow covered this morning.