I began Cooking With Ease more than a year ago to offer readers ideas for simple recipes to cook while quarantined at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 32 plus columns I have written shared some of my late Mom’s recipes, which I also prepare, as well as some of my own creations. I also like to change up recipes that I come across by switching ingredients that I think might be better, and make it a completely different meal. I might also change cooking styles, such as turn some stew ingredients into a sheet pan meal.
This is my last cooking column, and I hope they have provided you with ideas for your own meals. It has been an enjoyable experience to write this column.
I leave readers with some sweet desert recipes. I usually do not cook deserts, but my Mom used to bake crumbles, and I just changed this recipe up by using a sheet pan instead of a baking dish, and used blueberries instead of her standard apples.
Dump cakes are something so simple, and by using different pie fillings or other fruits, and changing up the type of boxed cake mix, your options are only limited by your imagination.
SHEET PAN BLUEBERRY CRUMBLE
Ingredients:
Approximately 3 pounds of fresh blueberries (you could also use peaches, apples, pears or any fruit of your choice)
2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
1 ½ cups packed brown sugar
Two sticks butter, melted
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
Salt to taste
— Preheat to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.
— If you use pears or apples, peel and core, then cut into ¼ -inch-thick slices. If you use peaches slightly blanch to make skin easier to peal, and then cut into ¼-slices.
— Place fruit on an 18 inch by 13 inch sheet pan and toss with the lemon juice, half of the brown sugar, 2 tablespoons of the melted butter, half of the cinnamon, and a pinch or two of salt.
— Spread fruit evenly on the pan, cover with foil and bake for about 10 to 15 minutes (depending on the fruit you use) until the fruit has softened and released some liquid.
— Combine the oats, flour, remaining brown sugar, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, and 1 teaspoon salt together in a large bowl, breaking up any lumps with a fork. Add the remaining melted butter to the oat mixture, stirring with a fork until it is moistened and crumbly.
— Carefully uncover the sheet pan and scatter the oat crumble evenly over the top. Bake uncovered until the top is crisp and golden brown and juices are bubbly, about 15 minutes.
I serve with either ice cream or fresh whipped cream.
DUMP CAKES:
BLACK FOREST DUMP CAKE
— One 21 ounce can cherry pie filling
—One 18 ounce box Devil’s Food cake mix
One and one-half sticks butter
PEACH DUMP CAKE
One 21 ounce can peach pie filling
One 18 ounce box yellow cake mix
One and one-half sticks butter
— Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
— Dump the pie filling a 9 inch by 13 inch baking dish.
— Sprinkle the cake mix over the top of the fruit. Slice the butter into tablespoons and distribute evenly over the surface of the cake mix.
— Bake until the tops are brown and bubbly, about 45 minutes to 1 hour.
I serve with ice cream or fresh whipped cream.