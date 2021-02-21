Let’s face it — adding bacon to almost any dish just makes it more flavorful. That salty pork taste adds so much to a variety of meals.
These two recipes call for cutting the bacon into pieces and frying in a frying pan. However, you could also place the strips of bacon on a wire rack set in a sheet pan. Arrange them where they touch, but do not overlap. Bake it in a 400 degrees Fahrenheit oven until desired crispness. It should be done in 25 to 35 minutes. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and use tongs to carefully transfer the bacon to paper towels, and let cool and then crumble.
Bacon grease also adds to the flavor of any dish, so add a little to the recipes or substitute it for some of the butter.
Cook a couple extra strips of bacon when you make your dishes, because you know you are going to want to snack on some.
SLOW COOKER BACON CORN AND POTATO CHOWDER
Ingredients:
1 ½ pounds small red or golden potatoes, cut into 1 to 1 1/2-inch pieces
One small onion, chopped
Three 10 ounce bags frozen whole kernel corn
Two 32 ounce cartons vegetable stock or broth
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon ground pepper
2 cups heavy cream (You could also use half-and-half instead)
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1 pound bacon, (I sometimes use peppered bacon for more flavor)
— In slow cooker, mix potatoes, onion, corn, broth, salt and pepper.
—Cover; cook on low heat for 6-8 hours or until potatoes are tender.
— About one hour before serving, cut bacon into 1-inch strips and fry in skillet until crisp.
— In small bowl, beat cream and cornstarch with whisk until smooth. Stir cream mixture and bacon into slow-cooker. Cover; cook 10 to 15 minutes longer or until slightly thickened.
Top each bowl of soup with a spoonful of Cheddar or grated Parmesan cheese. Serve with garlic-parmesan croutons, (homemade if possible).
BACON MACARONI AND CHEESE
1 pound bacon (depending on your taste for bacon, you could use less)
1 pound elbow macaroni
2 cups grated sharp Cheddar
3 teaspoons salt (2 teaspoons for the pasta water and 1 teaspoon for the roux)
6 tablespoons butter (2 tablespoons to butter the baking dish and 4 tablespoons for the roux)
4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 cups milk
1/2 cup breadcrumbs, (I use Panko)
— Cut bacon into 1-inch cubes and fry in skillet until crisp.
— Heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Butter a 2-quart casserole dish.
— Bring 4 quarts of water to a boil in a large saucepan. Add the 2 teaspoons of the salt and macaroni. Bring the water back to a boil and cook the macaroni until tender, about 12 minutes. Drain well.
— Melt the remaining butter in a saucepan. Using a wire whisk, stir in the flour and salt, stirring and cooking over medium heat until the roux bubbles and the flour turns pale brown, about three minutes. Slowly whisk in 1 cup of the milk and then whisk in the remaining 1 cup milk. Continue to cook, stirring constantly, until the sauce thickens. Add the cheese and stir until it melts. Add the drained macaroni to the cheese sauce and add 2/3 of the bacon and mix thoroughly.
— In a small bowl, stir the breadcrumbs with the butter until the crumbs are moistened.
— Transfer the macaroni and cheese to the prepared baking dish and top with the buttered breadcrumbs and remaining bacon.
— Bake until the dish bubbles around the edges, about 15 minutes.
I like to serve with garlic bread.