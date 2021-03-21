Before reaching for that can of condensed soup in your pantry, try making soup from scratch. Homemade soups are so much more satisfying, and they are not hard to make.
Tomato soups or soups with potatoes are good as a basic recipe, but add heavy cream to them, and you end up with a whole other level of delicious.
Serve cream soups in a bread bowl, and you just upped the simple bowl of soup to an enjoyable meal.
You could also serve the soup in a bowl alongside a sandwich — after all, who does not enjoy tomato soup with a grilled cheese sandwich?
CREAMY TOMATO SOUP
Ingredients:
One medium onion, white or yellow, diced
3/4 stick butter
Two 14.5-ounce cans diced tomatoes
One 28-ounce can tomato pure
One 46-ounce bottle or canned tomato juice
1 1/2 cups heavy cream
3 to 6 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons vegetable bouillon
Salt and pepper to taste
1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
1/4 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley
— Melt butter in a large pot or Dutch oven. Throw in the onion and cook until translucent.
— Add the diced tomatoes and stir to combine. Add the tomato juice.
— Add sugar and turn to low. Taste and add more as needed. Add vegetable bouillon and salt and pepper to taste. Stir to combine, and then heat almost to a boil. Then turn off the heat.
— Stir in cream. Add the basil and parsley and stir.
CREAMY POTATO SOUP
Ingredients:
Four to six large baking potatoes
6 bacon slices, plus crumbled cooked bacon, for serving
6 cups milk
2 cups heavy cream or half and half
8 ounces sour cream
2/3 cup butter
2/3 cup all-purpose flour
5 ounces Cheddar, shredded, plus more for serving
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste
2 green onions, finely chopped, plus more for serving
— Wash the potatoes, peel and cut into 1 inch cubes. Place the potatoes and 2 tablespoons of salt in a large pot of water. Bring the water to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, until the potatoes are barely tender when pierced with a knife. Drain and return to pot.
— While the potatoes boil, arrange bacon on a wire rack placed in a baking sheet. Cook bacon in a 400 degrees Fahrenheit oven and bake the bacon to your desired crispness. It should be done in 25 to 35 minutes. Drain the bacon on paper towels and, when cool enough to handle, crumble into small pieces. Set aside.
— In a large heavy saucepan, melt the butter over low heat. Add the flour, stirring constantly for 1 minute until smooth. Gradually whisk in the milk and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture is thick and bubbling, 5 to 10 minutes add heavy cream or half and half.
— Add the potatoes into the thickened milk mixture. Add the Cheddar, salt, pepper, green onions and reserved bacon. Cook over low heat just until heated through, and then stir in the sour cream.
Garnish with shredded Cheddar, crumbled bacon and chopped green onions and serve with more sour cream on the side as desired.