ROCK SPRINGS — Mild, hot, or spicy, the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency will host their first Downtown Taco Challenge. Throughout the month of May, the Rock Springs Main Street/URA invites the public to enjoy a taco at all eight participating Downtown eateries:
— Antojitos Mi Pueblito: 726 Pilot Butte Ave.
— Bitter Creek Brewing: 604 Broadway St.
— Boschetto’s European Market: 617 Broadway St., Thursday through Saturdays only
— Broadway Burger Station: 608 Broadway St.
— Casa Chavez Mexican Restaurant: 744 Pilot Butte Ave.
— Fiesta Guadalajara: 19 Elk St.
— Mi Ranchito: 443 North Front St.
— 11th Frame Snack Bar inside Pla-More Lanes: 327 C St.
Diners will then share a photo of each of their dining excursions to the Downtown Rock Springs Facebook page, and Instagram page — participants need to set to “public” in order for it to be seen — using #TacoChallengeRS. The participants can email the photos as well or in person at their office, 603 South Main St. When they have completed all seven stops, they will be presented with a Certificate of Epic Achievement, signed by Mayor Tim Kaumo, as well as a Downtown Rock Springs Taco Challenge T-shirt.
“It’s a great way to showcase Downtown Rock Springs and highlight just some of the dining options available,” Urban Renewal Agency chairman, Maria Mortensen said in a press release.
According to Mortensen, They hope to have at least 100 people participate in the challenge and that diners will have the full month of May to visit all of the participating restaurants.
For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit www.DowntownRS.com.