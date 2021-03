GREEN RIVER — The Green River City council presented a plaque to Denise Arellano at the Council meeting on March 16. Arellano retired after 38 years of employment with the city. She spent part of her career in finance, but most of it was spent with the Green River Police Department. Pictured presenting the plaque to Arellano was Green River Police Chief Tom Jarvie. Pictured back row from left was Mayor Pete Rust, Councilmen Jim Zimmerman, Robert Berg, Mike Shutran, Sherry Bushman, George Jost and Gary Killpack.