ROCK SPRINGS — The final event for March’s celebration of the Arts was the inaugural Rock Springs Mayor’s Arts Awards. The awards were presented during a virtual event on March 31.
The four awards presented by Mayor Tim Kaumo were to Steven Davis for Performing Artist, Shari Kumer for Arts Educator, Dr. Bernadine Craft for Patron of the Arts, and the Actors Mission for Arts Organization.
STEVEN DAVIS
Performing Artist Award winner Steven Davis’s passion for music started at an early age and opened the door to travel which allowed him to perform across this country and Europe. He returned to his home town of Green River to continue his education and continues to expand his musical experiences. Whether it is performing for local audiences, writing his own songs or making commercial music, Davis’ life is music.
“Every song Steven has written has a story, an original background and has been written through his life experience,” Chad Banks who nominated Davis for the award said in a press release. “He has been a traveler, roofer, rancher, oilfield hand, a hobo, and much more. But through all of this, the music has been a constant passion of Steven’s.”
SHARI KUMER
Another dedicated individual is Black Butte High School art instructor Shari Kumer. Shari received the Arts Educator Award. Kumer has always been an advocate for the arts, whether in the classroom or assisting with public art activities. Some of these include teaching community art workshops, serving in multiple offices in the Statewide Wyoming Secondary Arts Educators organization, and locally as chairman of the Arts Department for Sweetwater County School District No. 1. She ensuring her students are represented in the annual Youth Arts displays at the Community Fine Arts Center and participating in the State Art Symposium, taking students to experience Wyoming high schools’ best artists.
Professionals in her field have recognized Kumr’s excellence as a classroom educator. She has received the 2016 Sweetwater County School District No.1 Teacher of the Year award, the Wyoming Secondary Art Educator of the Year in 2017 and the Wyoming Art Educator Award from the National Art Education Association.
DR. BERNADINE CRAFT
Dr. Bernadine Craft was selected as this year’s Patron of the Arts. Our community is fortunate to have Dr. Craft for her knowledge and dedication to Rock Springs and many aspects of life, according to the release. In the role of patron of the arts, Craft has served on numerous boards including the Sweetwater Concert Association and the Actors’ Mission. She often volunteers her time to projects involving the arts, and in her role with Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services, supports arts education opportunities for all.
“One of the pieces of legislation I was especially proud of in my 10 years in the state legislature was one of my earliest: an amendment adding a fine and performing arts requirement to the Hathaway Success Curriculum,” Craft said in the release. “In fighting for that amendment, I collected mountains of information on the importance of the fine arts in human development. I discovered that studying any of the arts expands and improves all learning, but it was further proof of something I’d instinctively known since infancy — the arts quite simply enrich, enhance, and expand our lives.”
ACTORS’ MISSION
The award, for Arts organization, went to the Actors’ Mission, a community based theater and acting troupe that provides an outlet for people to not only see live theater, but to try acting themselves. Started in 2002, The Actor’s Mission credo has been “Feed the Body — Nourish the Mind.” Prior to every performance, volunteers serve a meal cleverly designed to go with the theme of the show.
“Over the years, more than 1,000 individual names have appeared on the programs, playing the parts as actors, directors, set designers, stage hands, carpenters, lighting designers, costume designers and more. There is a role for all, both on-stage and off stage,” David Gutierrez who is a former board president and has served as director, producer, and actor said in the release.
Many individuals volunteered their time to make this inaugural Rock Springs Mayor’s Arts Awards possible, from the planning committee, videotaping and editing the presentation, creating the awards and Mayor Tim Kaumo.
The presentation is available to watch via the City of Rock Springs Youtube.com Channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EFpjWQXfdKY
For more information contact the Downtown Rock Springs/URA office or the Community fine Arts Center.