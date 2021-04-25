ROCK SPRINGS — This year’s fall art festival in Rock Springs promises to be a full day of art and activities for all.
Artists are asked to apply by July 19 to be juried into the festival. After July 19, applications will be considered if there is available space. Applications are available at www.DowntownRS.com and www.cfac4art.com.
This year, the art festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Bunning Park.
Open to all fine art and fine art crafts including but not limited to watercolor, oil and acrylic paint, clay, woodworking, sculpture, jewelry and fiber arts.
ARTember will include artists’ booths, classes, food vendors, live music, a chainsaw carver and children’s activities. Scheduled for Sept.11, there will also be a flag ceremony honoring those who were lost and who served 20 years ago when our country experienced the terrorist attacks on our home soil.
ARTember began three years ago as a joint event with the Arts and Culture Committee of the Rock Springs Main Street/URA along with the Community Fine Arts Center.
For more information call either the Downtown Rock Springs office at 307-352-1434 or the Community Fine Arts Center at 307-362-6212.