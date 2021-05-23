Assistant Fire Chief Larry Erdmann was honored at the May 18 Green River City Council meeting for is completion of the Executive Fire Officer program. Pictured front from left is Ezekiel Erdmann and Marina Erdmann. In back is council members Mike Shutran, Robert Berg, Jim Zimmerman and Mayor Pete Rust, Trace Erdmann, Larry Erdmann, Joelle Erdmann and council members George Jost and Sherry Bushman.