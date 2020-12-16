WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., nominated Rock Springs student Adam Larson for an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy.
“Every year, it’s my honor to nominate some of Wyoming’s finest students to attend our nation’s military academies,” Barrasso said in a press release. “Adam is determined, diligent and has the qualities necessary to be successful. I am proud to nominate him, and I am certain that he will represent Wyoming well if he is offered an appointment.”
Senator Barrasso annually nominates the most-qualified Wyoming students to compete for acceptance to the U.S. Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine, Military and Naval academies. A congressional nomination is just the first step in a competitive process that can lead to an appointment.
Young men and women interested in U.S. service academies apply to members of Congress for nominations. Those nominated are screened by academy officials, and students with the best scholastic and personal credentials are selected for admission.